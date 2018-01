COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were hurt in a crash early Friday morning in Coitsville.

The accident happened about 2:30 a.m. on Coitsville-Hubbard Road, near the state prison.

Only one vehicle was involved and it flipped over.

Both people in the car were taken to the hospital.

No further details on the accident or the identities of the injured were immediately available following the crash.