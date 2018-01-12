Christina Mullen is a weekday Multi-Media Journalist with 33-WYTV News Daybreak. She joined the WKBN-WYTV team in 2014 as a Promotions Producer.

Christina is a 2013 honors graduate of Youngstown State University with a degree in Telecommunications and Journalism. During her college career, she interned at WKBN.

Christina grew up in Niles and is excited to start her career as a reporter in her hometown.

When she’s not at work, she likes spending her time with her friends and family, keeping up on the latest fashion trends and exercising.

You can also email her story ideas at christina.mullen@wkbn.com