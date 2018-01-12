Flood Warning early Friday ahead of winter storm warnings

*A FLOOD WARNING WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN COLUMBIANA, LAWRENCE and MERCER COUNTY UNTIL 10:30 A.M.*

*A FLOOD WATCH will be through Saturday morning for Mahoning and Trumbull counties.*

*THE WINTER STORM WARNING IS ACTIVE AT NOON TODAY, EXPIRING AT 10 A.M. SATURDAY*

WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING: About a half inch to 3/4″ of rain fell over the last 24 hours. That, coupled with snow melting, has triggered flood warnings for the early morning. Temperatures were in the upper 50s at 7 a.m.

EARLY MORNING FRIDAY: There is a lull in the rain from 7 to 9 a.m. Rain kicks back up from 10 a.m. to noon. Temperatures will drop quickly to the lower 40s by noon.

EARLY AFTERNOON FRIDAY: From noon to 3 p.m., we’ll see the wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and sleet. The freezing rain window appears to only last a few hours and looks less widespread for the time frame. Still, it could turn untreated roads into ice rinks.

It appears sleet will be the main precipitation type in the wintry mix. Sleet is ice pellets that can accumulate.

LATE AFTERNOON FRIDAY: The longer the sleet lasts into the afternoon and evening, the less our snow totals will be. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s by 6 p.m. The entire Valley should transition to all snow between 8-10 p.m.

ACCUMULATION OUTLOOK: Snow and sleet accumulation tonight and overnight in the 4″ to 8″ range.

Check out Meteorologist Ryan Halicki’s Outlook with different accumulation scenarios HERE.

The seven-day forecast and hour-by-hour outlook is HERE.