Investigators say accidental fire destroyed $1 million Canfield home

The fire started early January 2, destroying the 6,660-square-foot home on Montereale Drive

By Published:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The cause of a fire that destroyed a $1 million Canfield home has been ruled accidental.

The fire started early January 2, destroying the 6,660-square-foot home on Montereale Drive.

Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Donald Hutchison said video footage showed that the fire started in the northwest wall of the home’s garage.

“… numerous ignition sources were identified, but could not be readily ruled out because of the deterioration,” Chief Hutchison said.

Weather conditions at the time were 7 degrees with the wind chill at minus 10 degrees and winds at 14 mph, which caused the flames to spread quickly and contributed to the damages.

“Home smoke alarms are credited with alerting the family to the greatly advanced fire, which enabled them to safely escape the home,” said Chief Hutchison.

He emphasized the need for heat or smoke detectors in attached garages.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s