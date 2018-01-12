Local state representative launches reelection campaign

Michele Lepore-Hagan is seeking her third term in the General Assembly

By Brittany Bissell Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – State Representative Michele Lepore-Hagan officially launched her campaign for reelection to the 58th District seat in the Ohio House.

With her family and friends by her side, Lepore-Hagan filed her nominating petitions to the Mahoning County Board of Elections on Friday.

She told those in attendance that she looks forward to serving the residents of the 58th District, Mahoning Valley and the State of Ohio in the years ahead.

“It’s important because there are so many things that I started that I want to continue,” she said. “It’s important because I love this community, and I love serving this community, and it’s an honor.”

Lepore-Hagan is seeking her third term in the General Assembly.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s