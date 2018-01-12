Man killed in Slippery Rock Twp. crash

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WYTV) – A man from Butler, Pennsylvania was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash in Slippery Rock Township.

The accident happened about 9 p.m. on Route 422, near Copper Road.

Police say 32-year-old Eli Houston was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane and hit another car head-on driven by Elizabeth Buckley, 50, of New Castle.

Houston died at the scene. Buckley and her passenger, Megan Linger, 22, of New Castle, were injured and taken to the hospital. Both women were last listed in stable condition.

Buckley and Linger were wearing seatbelts. Houston was not, according to police.