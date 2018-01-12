Modic’s sharpshooting helps South Range top Ursuline



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – South Range rallied for a 54-49 win over Ursuline Thursday night. The game was broadcast as the WKBN Game of the Week on MyYTV.

Maddie Durkin led the Raiders with 17 points and eight rebounds. Bri Modic added 15 points in the win, while Izzy Lamparty also reached double-figures with 12.

Ursuline Dayshanette Harris led all scorers with 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals. Destiny Goodnight added 11 points and 5 rebounds, while Anyah Curd added 8 points and 9 rebounds.

The Irish drop to 6-5 overall on the season. They return to action in the Classic in the Country (West Holmes) on Saturday.

South Range improves to 11-1 on the season. The Raiders will compete in the Smithie Classic against Tuslaw on Monday.