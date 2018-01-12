New Youngstown library branch unveiled

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown will soon have a new library.

The Michael Kusalaba Branch showed off its new space on Mahoning Avenue.

The library has books, media and children’s areas, but this location will also have a maker’s space and sound studio that will help you save memories.

“Equipment will let you take LPs and video cassettes that you can burn on digital files so you can help save those memories that might be deteriorating,” said Aimee Fifarek, director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

The library will open early next month.

