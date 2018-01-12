Nugget of Knowledge: John Wilkes Booth’s grave

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Why paper turns yellow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you need a penny and happen to be in Baltimore, just drop by the Green Mount Cemetery.

Historians believe it’s the final resting place for John Wilkes Booth, the man who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln.

The Booth family has a family plot there, and after soldiers hunted down Booth and killed him, the government eventually turned over John’s remains to his family.

One headstone is blank, and it may be the last resting place of John Wilkes Booth. His brother left it unengraved so vandals wouldn’t bother it.

But today, visitors kind of vandalize it. They regularly leave pennies on that unmarked grave.

Lincoln is on the penny, of course, and if John Wilkes Booth does indeed rest here, Lincoln has the last word.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com