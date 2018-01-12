Police: Man found with large amount of marijuana inside stolen car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Campbell was arrested in Youngstown after police reported finding a large amount of marijuana inside a stolen car he was driving.

According to police, officers found Ronald Adams, 20, parked in a lot at the corner of E. Boston Avenue and Shady Run Road on Thursday. Officers noticed the Hyundai Elantra Adams was in did not have a front license plate. When officers approached the car, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana, the report stated.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a gallon-sized zipper bag full of marijuana, a digital scale, 100 sandwich bags and over $400 in cash, according to police.

Police also discovered that the Hyundai was reported stolen out of Hubbard and that the license plate on the back of the car was for a Chrysler, not a Hyundai.

Police noted in the report that Adams told them he was taking the car to a man on the east side of Youngstown to trade for $4,000 and an assault rifle.

Adams was charged with receiving stolen property and trafficking in marijuana.