Police: Polite suspect says, ‘Yes, ma’am, I have $100 worth of heroin’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested for drug possession Thursday afternoon, and his polite demeanor and compliance with officers was noted in the police report.

According to police, Jerome Varga, 39, was stopped about 1:13 p.m. near Erie Street and Midlothian Boulevard after police say they saw him pulled up next to another vehicle, facing the wrong way on the street, and throw something through the window and inside the other car.

When an officer approached Varga, he immediately told her he didn’t have a valid driver’s license. When asked if he had any drugs on him or in the car, Vargo told the officer, “Yes, ma’am. I have about $100 worth of heroin inside the driver’s side door. It’s right here.”

Police said Varga told them that he threw a cell phone into the other car in exchange for the drugs.

Varga was arrested on charges of drug possession and driving under suspension. He was also cited for a traffic violation.