MERCER CO., Pa. (WYTV) – A semi jackknifed on Interstate 80 in Mercer County Friday night, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident happened on I-80 westbound, near the 11-mile marker.

PSP said the truck blocked both lanes of traffic but by the time 33 WYTV News arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m., it had been cleared.