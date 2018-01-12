Winter Storm Update: Snow to Continue Through the Night

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the entire area through Saturday morning.

Check the current weather alerts here: WEATHER ALERTS. Event adjustments and cancellations & parking bans can be found here:: ADJUSTMENTS, CANCELLATIONS, AND PARKING BANS.

Widespread snow is falling as of 11:30PM. The snow will be heavy at times overnight. Travel should be avoided if possible. Blustery wind is also occurring, causing blowing snow and dropping wind chills to the single digits.

STORM TIMELINE

12AM Saturday – 6AM Saturday: Widespread snow likely. Snow will be heavy at times. Temperature falls to around 10° by morning. Wind chills fall to as low as -5° to -10° by daybreak.

Expected Road Impacts

Now – 6AM Saturday: Snow covered roads and icy surfaces widespread across the area. Snow will be heavy at times, causing very low visibilityWidespread treacherous roads likely. Avoid travel if possible. If you must go out, use extreme caution.

6AM Saturday through Noon Saturday: Widespread slick roads likely. Icy surfaces expected underneath snow. Continue using caution driving.

SNOW ACCUMULATION

Expected: 4″ to 8″ (This will be a widespread accumulation across the area)

Potential for: Up to 10”

For an hour-by-hour analysis of the storm, click “play” on the video above. To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day forecast, CLICK HERE.