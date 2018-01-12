Youngstown police: Man punched woman for changing channel on TV

By Published:
YOUNGSTOWN: Arrested Jan. 11 - Rondale Massey, 20, charged with assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown was arrested and charged with assault after police say he punched a woman for changing the channel on the TV.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:26 a.m. Thursday to a house in the 700 block of Norwood Avenue on reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who had swelling to her face and eye.

The woman told police Rondale Massey, 20, punched her in the face when she changed the channel on the TV.

When officers questioned Massey, he told them he lives there at the consent of another person and doesn’t have to listen to the victim, according to a police report. Officers said the man was yelling and called the woman a b**** multiple times.

