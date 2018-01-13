Brrriffic weather for the weekend

BUNDLE UP BUT GRAB YOUR SUNGLASSES

Sunday – finally some sunshine! It’s another biting cold day though.

Highs will reach for 20s but most of us won’t quite make it. Good news is, as far as snow totals go – not looking to tack any inches on Sunday.

Roads will continue to be slick, any surface left untreated, will stay frozen.

Temperatures won’t break through the freezing point until the end of the work week, that is when we will begin to see some melting.

GRAB YOUR SHOVEL

Another weather event is on the way. Your weekend is in the clear, BUT by Monday,

look to add a few more inches of snow to the already 6-8″ we have on the ground.

