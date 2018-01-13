Canfield sweeps season series over Howland

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield girls overcame a slow first quarter to bounce back and top Howland on Senior Night Saturday 53-49.
Howland started strong, leading 11-6 after the first quarter.
The Tigers were led by Alexis Ochman who had 14 while Mackenzie Maze and Gabby Hartnell added 12 a piece.
For Canfield, Grace Mangapora led all scorers with 19 while Jill Baker and Serena Sammarone each had 14.
The win improves Canfield to 10-3 overall — they are in first place in the AAC Red Tier.
The loss drops Howland to 11-4.