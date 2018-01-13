Canfield sweeps season series over Howland

Grace Mangapora led the Cards with 19 points

Josh Frketic Published:
Canfield Senior Jill Baker scored 14 points on Senior Night as the Cardinals topped Howland Saturday night.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Canfield girls overcame a slow first quarter to bounce back and top Howland on Senior Night Saturday 53-49.

Howland started strong, leading 11-6 after the first quarter.

The Tigers were led by Alexis Ochman who had 14 while Mackenzie Maze and Gabby Hartnell added 12 a piece.

For Canfield, Grace Mangapora led all scorers with 19 while Jill Baker and Serena Sammarone each had 14.

The win improves Canfield to 10-3 overall — they are in first place in the AAC Red Tier.

The loss drops Howland to 11-4.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s