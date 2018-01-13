Wintry blast leaves us shoveling the driveway

THE WORST IS PAST

Now that the wintry blast is over – good news! – the next 24 hours is much more mild.

It will be colder tonight, below zero at the coldest point. Only a few flurries tonight, adding a trace of snow to the already 6-8 inches on the ground.

STAY CAUTIOUS IN YOUR CAR

Even though the latest weather event is over, road conditions are still dangerous – it is slick and slushy and will continue to be overnight – use caution.

Any surfaces left untreated will remain frozen because we will not see above freezing temperatures again until next weekend.

We have another system arriving Monday, which will add yet another 1-3″ of snow to the ground.

You can see the breakdown of that storm by pressing “Play” on the video above.

A WEEKEND WARM-UP

While the work week remains bitterly cold, Thursday begins a climb into the 40s! You can see the full 7 Day Forecast temperatures in the video above!

To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day forecast, CLICK HERE.