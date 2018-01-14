Former Mercer Co. DA selected to fill vacancy on Court of Common Pleas

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Former District Attorney Robert G. Kochems was selected as a nominee to fill a vacant seat on the Court of Common Pleas of Mercer County on Saturday.

Mercer County Democrat Executive Board Chairman Ryan Mergl said he is confident in Kochems’ ability.

“I am certain Mr. Kochems will serve as honorably from the bench as he did for so many years in the Office of the District Attorney.”

Kochems served as the elected District Attorney of Mercer County from 2008-2015.

He was an assistant prosecutor for 20 years and was in private practice from 1976-2007.

Kochems is a 1976 graduate of the St. Louis University School of Law.