More snow! Where, when and how much? We have the answers

THE NEXT SNOWFALL

Don’t bunker down in fear of another wintry blast like Friday. A snow system makes its way to the Valley early Monday afternoon, but is not nearly as troublesome as Friday’s event.

This batch of snow will likely put 1 to 2 inches on the ground — maximum 3 inches in isolated spots. It will last through Tuesday morning and taper off.

A full breakdown of the snowfall is shown in the video above, just press “Play”.

THE PROBLEM

The issue with this snowfall is that there are still many roads that have not been fully cleared.

This 1 to 2 inches will add to the messy and troublesome conditions on the already slippery roads.

Continue to use caution Monday while driving, especially on back and side roads.

THE GOOD NEWS

Here’s the upside (finally!) — Once we get through this next (fairly light) snowfall, we’ll suffer a day or two from temperatures in the teens, then the warm-up will begin.

We’ll slide our way through 20s, 30s and finally make it to 40s. As for when you’ll see those numbers, check the full forecast in the above video.

To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day Forecast, CLICK HERE.