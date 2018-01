CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The recent weather conditions have caused a lot of potholes to form in roads across the Mahoning Valley.

But, something a little bigger opened up Sunday afternoon just off of Mosquito Lake in Cortland.

A sinkhole formed near Mecca Cones & Coneys along State Route 88 east around 2:30 p.m.

The Ohio Department of Transportation looked at the sinkhole to work on a strategy to repair the area.