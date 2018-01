Monday’s weather event will kick off in the afternoon/evening. Expect to see only a few inches with this system that will linger into Tuesday.

For snow totals and timing, press “Play” in the video above.

Following the snow, we’ll have to stick it out in the teens for just a few days before the warm-up begins.

Slick roads will still be a factor through the week, we won’t see above freezing temperatures until next weekend!

To see an hourly forecast and the current 7-Day Forecast, CLICK HERE.