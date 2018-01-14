St. Clair Twp. police: 2 men found with suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cash

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The St. Clair Township Police Department found suspected heroin and crack cocaine after conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 9.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a local apartment complex because a report came in regarding suspicious activity.

During the traffic stop, officers found almost $3,000 along with the suspected drugs.

The police department said two men were taken into custody on active warrants.

Charges are pending.