St. Clair Twp. police: 2 men found with suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cash

St. Clair Township Police said they stopped the vehicle for a traffic stop after receiving a report of suspicious activity

Nicolette Pizzuto Published:
The St. Claire Township Police Department said after during an investigation of a vehicle they found heroin, cocaine and almost $3,000.
Photo courtesy of the St. Clair Township Police Facebook page

ST. CLAIR TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The St. Clair Township Police Department found suspected heroin and crack cocaine after conducting a traffic stop on Jan. 9.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of a local apartment complex because a report came in regarding suspicious activity.

During the traffic stop, officers found almost $3,000 along with the suspected drugs.

The police department said two men were taken into custody on active warrants.

Charges are pending.

Photo courtesy of the St. Clair Township Police Facebook page

