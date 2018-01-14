YNDC leads day of service for MLK Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation — in partnership with AmeriCorps VISTA and AmeriCorps State — will lead a “work day” in Youngstown’s Cottage Grove neighborhood.

The revitalization effort is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those wishing to participate should meet in the 100 block of E. Judson Avenue on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers will clean up trash and board up windows of 14 vacant homes in the area.

According to YNDC, the homes have become sites for gang activity, drug use and other criminal activity.

Food, water and supplies will be provided by ServeOhio, the Mocha House and Marco’s Pizza.