YSU’s Walk with a Doc begins later this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University’s Physical Therapy Department will be hosting the Walk with a Doc program at the Southern Park Mall.

The program will start at 9 a.m. on the last Thursday of every month — beginning Jan. 25.

One of the physical therapy professors at YSU, Cara Carramusa, said the program was started by Dr. David Sabgir of Columbus.

“He’s a cardiologist and he really aspired to change behaviors in his patients, and so, he couldn’t get them to start to exercise, and so he started. On a Saturday, he got his sneakers and went out to the park and invited his patients, and over 100 people showed up,” Carramusa said.

The program was originally started by doctors, but for these students, the program is second nature.

“Youngstown State Physical Therapy is actually taking a little twist to it. It’s usually run by a physician, but we’re doctors of physical therapy students and it really paralleled with our mission of wellness and staying active,” Carramusa said.

The program will begin with a lesson by a local doctor, then a 30-minute walk, taking blood pressures and heart rates and end with snacks and refreshments.

Carramussa said the students hope the program will help people start a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s to get that ball in motion for people to take some ownership of their health,” she said.