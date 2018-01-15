Breaking down walls and boarding up homes: Still so much left to do

Related Coverage YNDC leads a volunteer event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Across Youngstown on Monday, several groups paused to reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King’s message. His famous “I Have a Dream” speech still echoes in the minds and hearts of many, making it even more prevalent today.

With that in mind, it was addressing the racial conflicts in society and cleaning up our neighborhoods that banded several groups together.

“We have to use this time to look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing, each of us, to address the racial divide?'” said Dr. Willie Jennings, with Yale University’s Divinity School.

Jennings was at the First Presbyterian Church on Wick Avenue on Monday, addressing racial issues and how to create what he calls a “just and beloved” community.

“Racial division is built upon geographic separation, segregation, and so we have to start to challenge that if we’re going to have a viable future,” he said.

Jennings talked about how every aspect of a community has to come together with a common goal to foster education and entrepreneurship while addressing racial divides.

“We have to think about how we live and where we live,” he said.

“Pretty much all the families here were displaced due to unemployment, crime, drugs. It destroyed our neighborhood,” said Youngstown resident Mark Heath.

Meanwhile, some ten minutes away on Youngstown’s east side, leaders with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and a few dozen YSU students heeded that message. They took to East Judson Avenue — a neighborhood that has seen better days — to board up several blighted homes.

“It gives you a better image but honestly, without jobs or employment or education, it’s just a vicious cycle,” Heath said.

Neighbors living here said they do appreciate the effort. However…

“It’s a band-aid,” Flora Betts said. “It doesn’t heal the wound.”