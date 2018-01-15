Brief cold spell to follow tonight’s snow

Moderate, widespread snow continues Monday evening, tapering off through Tuesday and becoming lake effect isolated flurries.

Find snow totals and a breakdown of snowfall timing in the video above. Just press “Play”.

A brief cold spell sticks with us for a few days following the snow, but temperatures will begin the climb by Thursday.

The warm-up stays in your forecast all the way through the weekend, but is joined by more precipitation.

For your full forecast, press “Play” on the video above.

For seven-day forecast and hour-by-hour forecast, click here.