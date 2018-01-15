Brief cold spell to follow tonight’s snow

Moderate, widespread snow continues Monday evening, tapering off through Tuesday and becoming lake effect isolated flurries.
A brief cold spell sticks with us for a few days following the snow, but temperatures will begin the climb by Thursday.
The warm-up stays in your forecast all the way through the weekend, but is joined by more precipitation.
