Daybreak Nation on Location: 100 years of arts & music at Boardman



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman Local Schools is continuing their 100th anniversary by celebrating their arts programs this weekend.

A few hundred students and alumnus will be performing Saturday.

Some different bands, drama companies and choirs will be performing traditional and more modern performances.

Bill Amendol, the school’s assistant orchestra director, said despite the national trend of schools cutting arts programs, the administration believes that the arts are a very important part of a well-rounded education.

“They really value what they call the three a’s — the arts, academics and athletics,” Amendol said. “We’re celebrating our athletics this year already. We’re going to celebrate our arts this weekend and our academics later in the year.”

There will also be painting, sculptures and photos from the elementary all the way to the alumnus on display.

The free show will be at the Boardman High School Performing Arts Hall on Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the students who will be featured in the event, watch the videos on this page.