Nugget of Knowledge: Baby Boomers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – What is the Baby Boom Generation? Why is it called that?

The generation covers those born between 1946 and 1964 — when the number of births really boomed. Nearly 75 million babies were born. Our soldiers and sailors coming home from World War Two and couldn’t wait to start families. They kept having children.

An author named Landon Jones coined the term in his book: “Great Expectations, America and the Baby Boom Generation.”

The oldest are turning 72 and the youngest are turning 54.

Bill Clinton was the first Baby Boomer president.

George W. Bush, Barack Obama and President Donald Trump are also Baby Boomers.

This group used to be the largest living generation of Americans. Today, there are more millennials — those born from 1980 to 2000.

The first Baby Boomer in America was Kathleen Casey Kirschling, born in Philadelphia one second after midnight January 1, 1946. She lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, has two daughters and five grandchildren.

