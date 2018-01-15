Phillian named Wilmington head football coach

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington High School has officially hired Brandon Phillian as the Greyhounds new head football coach.

He replaces Terry Verrelli who stepped down from the post last month, after serving as head coach for forty years.

Phillian has served as Wilmington’s defensive coordinator for the past six years. Overall, he has served as an assistant coach with the program for the last eleven years overall.

“I’m beyond blessed and excited for the opportunity to live out a dream,” Phillian tells Sports Team 27. “I’d like to thank my wife Chelsea and both of our parents and families for their love and support. Without them this would not be possible. I would also like to thank Coach Terry Verrelli for the countless hours he’s spent with me and for the many coaching lessons he’s taught me.”

The 31-year old helped lead the Greyhounds to an appearance in the PIAA Class AA state championship game last December.