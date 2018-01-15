Sheriff’s deputy slides off Cortland road and into judge’s backyard

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Over the weekend, a sheriff’s deputy lost control of his cruiser and crashed right into a local judge’s Cortland backyard.

“You can see the tracks almost back to the corner of Gates [Street], where he went off the road,” said Central District Court Judge Thomas Campbell.

Judge Campbell had quite the scene in his yard around 6 a.m. Sunday after the deputy apparently lost control of his cruiser, stopping within centimeters of Campbell’s house along State Route 5.

“I didn’t actually even hear the accident. I was woken by an officer at my front door, assuring me it didn’t appear that he had hit my house,” Campbell said.

The deputy plowed through a row of trees and bushes and hit a large landscape rock before coming to a stop right next to Campbell’s back stoop.

“I was a little astonished, and he came to rest immediately next to the house but apparently never actually struck the house,” Campbell said.

The deputy told Cortland police he was going about 45 miles per hour on State Route 5, on his way to help the Ohio State Highway Patrol, when he lost traction. Responding officers say the road was a sheet of ice and extremely slippery.

The front end of the cruiser was heavily damaged in the crash.

“I was concerned about the officer. Apparently, he was injured. Come to understand since, not seriously, at least that’s the word I’m getting,” Campbell said.

The deputy was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. He is expected to be okay but it’s unknown when he’ll return to work.