Snow returns Monday Night into Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – STILL SLICK: Be alert for slick spots from the weekend snow. It’s still icy where snow was packed down.

COLD: It will be cold this morning, but not as cold as Sunday morning, where we tied a record low -6°

Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-20s this afternoon and stay there for the evening.

STORM TODAY-TONIGHT

A fast-moving storm system will sweep through the Valley today and tonight. Snow is developing into the afternoon.

SNOW TOTALS:

TODAY: Snow accumulation will be around an inch by midnight.

TONIGHT: Snow continues overnight and into early Tuesday. 1″ to 2″ are possible by Daybreak Tuesday.

END OF WEEK WARM-UP:

Gradually warming, above freezing by Friday. Temperatures will be well above normal this weekend.

