Warriors win 5th straight behind DeShields’ 31

FAIRMONT, West Virginia (WYTV) – West Branch wins their fifth in a row by virtue of an 81-75 victory over Bridgeport (WV) in Fairmont’s Winter Classic. T.J. DeShields scored 31 points for the Warriors. Mike Boosz added 18 and Brandon Zuchowski tallied 15. Reese Leone also scored in double-figures for the Warriors as he registered 12 points.

West Branch improves to 9-2. The Warriors will play host to Marlington – a team who they defeated on December 5, 66-55 – on Friday.

The Indians fall to 8-2 as they’ll next meet Lewis County on Wednesday.