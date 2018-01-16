Bitter cold is back tonight

Tonight’s weather story – bitter cold – subzero temperatures once again and wind chills near -10. School delays are possible with these biting conditions.

Now that the latest clipper system has past, we’ll get a break from snow for the rest of the week.

Now, a few areas, mainly in the snowbelt, may see a few flurries, but it will not add to the accumulation already on the ground.

Temperatures will climb nearly 30 degrees in the next 5 days. For a breakdown of when the warmer air reaches us press “Play” on the video above.

