Brier Hill resident says Youngstown Road Dept. is ignoring his street



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Several calls and complaints have come into our newsroom about the conditions of the roads in the city of Youngstown.

Several residents in the Brier Hill area said they were fed up with the conditions on their streets. Brian Laney said his neighborhood is always neglected.

Laney lives on Pershing Avenue, just a short street off of Poplar Avenue. He’s been there for eight years and goes through the same problem every time it snows.

“Every year we get snow. We always call them and they don’t fix anything. They don’t plow at all. They say they are going to plow it, and they never do. I mean, every year,” Laney said.

Laney said after six or seven calls, the road department plowed Poplar Avenue, but they didn’t plow Pershing.

“I had to go out here this morning and plow it with a broken hand in the cold just so my mom could go to work this morning,” Laney said.

Laney is asking the Youngstown Roads Department to do what he says they are supposed to do and plow his road.

“Do their damn jobs. I mean, basically, do their jobs. I mean, we’re taxpayers.”

WYTV 33 News left several messages for the head of the roads department and got no response. We also reached out to the Mayor and were referred back to the roads department.