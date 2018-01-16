Campbell man charged with Youngstown shootout pleads not guilty

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man arrested in November following a shootout through several Youngstown streets pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Terrance Craig is charged with felonious assault for the incident on the city’s east side. It happened in the area of McGuffey Road, Bennington Avenue and Stewart Avenue.

No one was hurt, but police say Craig fired his gun several times at a car and at least one house.

The Campbell man is also charged with a shooting at Walmart in Austintown last October. Police say Craig shot a man in the stomach, then ran away. That victim survived the attack.