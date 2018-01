BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina Mullen was live this morning with a preview of the upcoming Mahoning Valley Pizza Cookoff.

The event will be held Sunday, March 11th from 4 – 7 PM at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. A table of 10 sells for $200. To purchase tickets call 330-746-7641.

For more information on the event, watch the videos on this page.