EBT, SNAP customers can now get extra groceries for free

CORNERSBURG, Ohio (WYTV) – EBT or SNAP customers at the Sparkle Market in Cornersburg can now get extra groceries for free.

It’s called the Produce Perks SNAP Double Up Program.

It’s being implemented by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation and Mercy Health, with the help of a grant they received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The goal is to give people, who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources, access to healthy fruits and vegetables.

For every dollar someone with SNAP or EBT spends at the Cornersburg Sparkle, they’ll get up to $10 dollars of “Produce Perks” per day.

Anthony Florig, food access coordinator for YNDC, said those who would like to participate in the program just have to show their receipt and EBT card to the service counter.

“… then they get up to $10 a day in these vouchers to buy fresh fruits and vegetables,” he said.

In addition to the Sparkle Market in Cornersburg, there are several locations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties that use this program:

Youngstown Farmers Market at the B&O: 530 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, OH (open the second Wednesday of every month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Warren Farmers Market: Courthouse Square, Warren, OH (Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., June through October)

Howland Farmers Market: 8204 E. Market St., Warren, OH (Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., June through October)

Lake to River Food CO-OP Cultivate Cafe: 901 Elm St., Youngstown, OH (Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Sparkle Market is located at 3623 S. Meridian Road.