ICE officials arrest Downtown Circle owner, plan to deport him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Tuesday, the attorney for downtown Youngstown businessman Al Adi Othman called the actions of officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, “The brazen humiliation, degradation, dehumanizing of a man who’s an American in every way but a piece of paper.”

Adi’s lawyer, David Leopold, was among the people who showed up this morning at the ICE regional office near Cleveland, where Adi was arrested and detained before what was expected to be a routine hearing on his immigration status.

Leopold said ICE officials told him that Adi would be deported.

When Adi showed up for his 9 a.m. appointment Leopold said, “The first thing out of their mouth was, ‘We’re not going to beat around the bush. We’re going to take him into custody.”

Leopold said Adi would likely be jailed in either the Cuyahoga County or Geauga County jails. He didn’t know when the deportation would take place.

Shortly after the first of the year, Adi was told by ICE officials that he would have to leave the country, but on January 4, the stay was delayed.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Convenience Store and Deli and has been in the United States for 39 years.

Adi’s wife, Fidda Musleh, who was also at the hearing said, “Why would you trick us to say he has a stay, get us here, just to put him behind bars? What’s the reason behind it? Was he a threat to anybody? They have no answers.”

Musleh did talk briefly with her husband on the phone through glass.

“He said ‘Just take care of the girls,’” she said.

Then, Musleh started crying.

Congressman Tim Ryan was also at the hearing.

“This is absolutely insane,” said Ryan. “He would have bought a ticket and packed his bags. He would have left. They put him jail. They’re treating him like an animal.”