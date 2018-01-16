Nugget of Knowledge: Blood, Blue and Super Moon!

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Baby Boomers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The first month of 2018 will end with a rare lunar event: a blood moon, blue moon, super moon on January 31st.

It’s a blood moon because it’ll turn red….we’ll see a total lunar eclipse that day…at least parts of the United States will.

Here in the eastern time zone, we’ll see the start of the eclipse, it’ll be partial but the moon will set before the start of the total phase the morning of January 31st.

It’s a blue moon because it’s the second full moon we’ll see in one month…you know the expression, once in a blue moon?

We’ll have another blue moon on March 31st.

And it’ll be a super moon, because during this full moon phase, it’ll be closest to Earth…it’ll appear 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter to us the evening of January 30th.

The last time we saw a blue moon total eclipse in North America was March 31st, 1866.

