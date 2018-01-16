Temperatures tumble tonight

Jim Loboy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

RIGHT NOW:  Lingering light snow.  Snowy side streets, slushy main roads.  Early morning temperature 20°

TEMPERATURES FALL TODAY:   Expect a drop-off in temperatures through the day.  We’ll be in the mid teens by 3PM.

OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY:  Temperatures around 0°. Luckily winds appear light, but wind chill values for Wednesday could still fall to as cold as -7°

WARMING TREND:  Thursday into the mid 20’s.  Friday we break the freezing mark.  Saturday and Sunday into the 40’s.

FLOOD CONCERNS END OF THE WEEKEND:  The warm up comes at a price.  We’ll get the double whammy of melting snow and rain Sunday and into Monday.  Localized flooding is a potential problem we’ll continue to monitor as we heat up.

Wondering where we are for records this January?  (Statistics from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport)

As of January 15th, we have 16.6″ snow for the month

Top 10 snowiest January’s?

#10 26.2″

#1 36.4″ 1999

COLDEST JANUARY’S?   RIGHT NOW WE’RE at 18° on average

# 10 – 19.1°

# 5  – 18° this January 2018

# 1 – 10.2°

Right now we’re at 18°, but the warming trend could knock us out of the top 10

TOTAL SNOW SO FAR for the season…. 36.6″

62.7 ” average normal snow for the season.

 