Temperatures tumble tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

RIGHT NOW: Lingering light snow. Snowy side streets, slushy main roads. Early morning temperature 20°

TEMPERATURES FALL TODAY: Expect a drop-off in temperatures through the day. We’ll be in the mid teens by 3PM.

OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY: Temperatures around 0°. Luckily winds appear light, but wind chill values for Wednesday could still fall to as cold as -7°

WARMING TREND: Thursday into the mid 20’s. Friday we break the freezing mark. Saturday and Sunday into the 40’s.

FLOOD CONCERNS END OF THE WEEKEND: The warm up comes at a price. We’ll get the double whammy of melting snow and rain Sunday and into Monday. Localized flooding is a potential problem we’ll continue to monitor as we heat up.

Wondering where we are for records this January? (Statistics from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport)

As of January 15th, we have 16.6″ snow for the month

Top 10 snowiest January’s?

#10 26.2″

#1 36.4″ 1999

COLDEST JANUARY’S? RIGHT NOW WE’RE at 18° on average

# 10 – 19.1°

# 5 – 18° this January 2018

# 1 – 10.2°

Right now we’re at 18°, but the warming trend could knock us out of the top 10

TOTAL SNOW SO FAR for the season…. 36.6″

62.7 ” average normal snow for the season.