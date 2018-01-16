Vehicle crashes into Girard Lake with several children inside

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Crews are working to get a vehicle out of the water that crashed into Girard Lake.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. Tuesday on Niles-Vienna Road, near Scoville-North Rd.

Five children — ages 1 through 6 — were inside the vehicle.

Drivers stopped and helped to rescue the children from what appears to be an SUV.

The witnesses said the children appeared to be okay but were wet and freezing.

No word yet if anyone was injured.

The vehicle is on its side in the water.

