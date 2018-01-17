Clear skies and cold tonight

Tonight’s weather trouble – single digit lows and subzero wind chills. Not the coldest we’ve seen, but bitter none the less.

Tomorrow, winds pick up – gusts in the 20s are bringing warmer southerly air, which settles in for the rest of the week.

More precipitation is on the horizon, but it will start off as rain. As we stair step our way back into the 30s by mid-next week, that rain makes the change to snow.

For a breakdown of temperatures and when the rain kicks off, click “Play” on the above video.

