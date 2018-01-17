Gradually warming end of week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – RIGHT NOW: (8 a.m.) Wind chills will hover around -10° until mid-morning. There still could be some slick roads from the snow Monday night and early Tuesday. Main roads may even be slick as roads re-froze overnight.

COLD WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will only warm up into the mid- to upper-teens Wednesday.

SKY CONDITIONS: It will be cloudy Wednesday with flurries possible.

SCHOOL TOMORROW ON SCHEDULE? While winds will pick up for early Thursday, wind chills will be around 0° Thursday, so most everyone should be back on schedule.

LOOKING AHEAD: We get above freezing into the mid-30s Friday. The weekend looks mild, with overnight temperatures remaining above freezing Saturday and Sunday nights.

FLOOD CONCERNS: With temperatures in the mid-40s Sunday and Monday, snow will melt but not as rapidly. Rain is likely Monday with some localized flooding possible by Monday night and into Tuesday.

