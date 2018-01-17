Hometown Hero spreads good deeds through Trumbull County

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – One local organization is working to spread good deeds across the community. The group’s leader is this week’s Hometown Hero.

Holly Paisley is the president of Trumbull County’s Fifth Wheel Club.

Each year, Paisley’s group comes up with a special service project.

They’ve given clothes to the Salvation Army and canned goods and blankets to the Warren Family Mission. They’ve even adopted a school, Lincoln Elementary in Warren, making sure the kids have enough school supplies and clothes.

Paisley said it’s these outreach efforts that is why she is a member of the Fifth Wheel Club.

“It made me feel so good, you know, like you’d done something nice for a change,” she said.

Paisley and her club are still planning their big service project for this year. They’re not sure what they’re going to do for Make a Difference Day in October, but they plan to give at least five Thanksgiving turkeys to Lincoln Elementary.