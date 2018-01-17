Michigan man’s deportation mirrors struggle of Youngstown businessman

DETROIT, Mich. (WYTV and The Associated Press) – A family in Michigan is going through a similar situation as Youngstown businessman Amer “Al” Adi Othman.

Jorge Garcia was brought to the United States illegally when he was 10 years old and lived here for three decades until he was deported and can’t return for 10 years.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says the federal government was justified in deporting Garcia. ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls said Tuesday that everyone in violation of immigration laws may be arrested, detained and – if found removable by final order – removed from the United States.

Garcia learned he’d been scheduled to be deported in November as part of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. A request from Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell of Dearborn pushed back the deportation date to allow Garcia to spend the holidays with his wife and two children, who are all U.S. citizens.

Othman was taken into custody during an immigration hearing in Cleveland Tuesday. Othman, like Garcia, had been seeking U.S. citizenship for several years.

