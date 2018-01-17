Nugget of Knowledge: Third world country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

You hear this expression: “that’s a third world country.”

What does that mean?

Does it mean its people are poor with few resources?

And where is the First World?

And where is the Second World?

If we have a third, shouldn’t we have a first and second?

The origin goes back the cold war, the era that began just after World War Two ended.

We neatly divided the world in thirds: the First World was the industrialized, free, capitalist countries: the United States, western Europe, the British commonwealth.

The Second World was the communist block….the Soviet Union, it’s allies in eastern Europe…and communist China and North Korea.

The Third World was everybody else….those countries not lined up behind America or Russia…most tended to be poorer or less developed.

Gradually the terms first and second worlds disappeared, leaving the third world which came to mean just poorer countries, an obsolete term today.

With the Soviet Union gone, the cold war long over, we talk of developed countries and developing countries….a more modern way to divide the world.

