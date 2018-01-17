Tshiebwe pours in 22 as KC boys roll past Harding



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team defeated Warren Harding, 57-39 Wednesday at Warren Harding High School.

The Raiders kept the game close in the first half and trailed, 26-21 at the break. But the Golden Eagles broke things open with solid defense and a strong second half.

Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 22 points, while Maceo Austin added 19 points in the win. Kennedy Catholic improves to 11-1 on the season.

Warren Harding was led by Terrion Jackson with 12 points, while Tyre Marlowe added 11.

The Raiders drop to 4-5 on the season and host Boardman this Friday.