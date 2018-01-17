Youngstown residents frustrated over lack of plowing on side streets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Frustrations are growing throughout Youngstown over the condition of neighborhood roads.

Earlier this week, residents in the Brier Hill Neighborhood voiced their complaints about streets that have been neglected. Now more residents across town are taking up the same issue.

Councilwoman Lauren McNally represents the Fifth Ward and says the street department needs to do a better job.

“I’ll be honest. I haven’t had this many phone calls in the two years I’ve been on council.”

WYTV found several cars in Youngstown neighborhoods, struggling to get down the road. Florida Avenue on the south side was one of them. Gerald Walker was out helping one driver out of a tough spot.

“It’s not good but they can only do so much. People are getting stuck. We just helped somebody else out on Philadelphia. That road is bad and the road after that. The side roads need a lot of improvements,” Walker said.

John Jerek lives nearby on Julian Street. Snow still blankets the road there and he says the neighborhood feels forgotten.

“I haven’t seen a plow out here. I honestly haven’t,” Jerek said.

The Youngstown Street Department’s website says crews cover 1,100 miles of roads and neighborhoods are their second and third concern. Mayor Tito Brown said crews did their best.

McNally said she applauds the street department’s work on Youngstown’s busy roads, but she says the plowing process may need to be changed.

“If that’s the best we can do right now, then we may need to do something in the future or it’s going to be a long winter,” McNally said. “We need to analyze our route maps. We may need to make them more efficient if that is the best we can do.”

McNally says she spoke with most of the council members and all of them have been receiving complaints. She says the roads will certainly be a topic of discussion at Wednesday night’s council meeting.

That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 tonight at City Council Chambers on the sixth floor of City Hall.

Snowy side streets in Youngstown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery