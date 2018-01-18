Congressman expects Youngstown businessman to be released from jail soon

The Department of Homeland Security will research Al Adi's case and eventually recommend whether he should be allowed to stay in the United States

Mandy Noell Published:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – Thanks to new progress in his case, the Youngstown businessman arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Tuesday morning could get out of jail as early as Thursday night, according to Congressman Tim Ryan.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Ryan announced that the Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security voted to request a Department of Homeland Security report on Al Adi’s immigration case.

This means DHS will research Adi’s case and eventually recommend whether he should be allowed to stay in the United States.

Ryan said Thursday night’s vote was a preliminary and necessary step for the subcommittee to consider House Resolution 1237, a private immigration bill that would grant Adi legal permanent residence. Ryan is sponsoring the bill.

The subcommittee will use the DHS report to decide whether to proceed with a vote on Ryan’s legislation.

Since the subcommittee voted to ask DHS to look into his case, Ryan expected Adi would be released from jail either Thursday night or sometime Friday.

He said the vote should give Adi a six-month stay in the United States until the DHS reports its findings and the subcommittee votes on whether to grant Adi permanent residence.

Related Posts

33 WYTV provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s