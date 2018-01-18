Lisbon’s Steel Trolley Diner closed due to numerous health violations

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The historic Steel Trolley Diner in Lisbon is closed due to numerous health code violations.

Inspectors found more than two dozen violations — many of them repeat offenses — during their inspection on Wednesday.

The county’s environmental director said her staff has been here at least once a month since April. They met with owners to discuss the reoccurring problems.

For more than 65 years, the diner has been a Columbiana County landmark.

The diner can’t reopen until the issues are fixed.